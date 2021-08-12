iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 228.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 45,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,157. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

