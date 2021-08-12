Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 12,794 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,982.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $634.52. 59,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.13. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $634.98. The stock has a market cap of $302.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

