Moller Financial Services Grows Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,488. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.48.

