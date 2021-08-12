iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,615,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.