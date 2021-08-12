BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBTV. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BBTV traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.65. The company had a trading volume of 83,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,349. The company has a market cap of C$136.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.15. BBTV has a one year low of C$5.17 and a one year high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

