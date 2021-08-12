Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.91.

EMA stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.91. 1,642,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.42.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0857872 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

