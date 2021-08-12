Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOM.U. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of HOM.U stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.33. 46,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.36. The stock has a market cap of C$463.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.34.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

