Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Acumen Capital to C$82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

CGY traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.74. 14,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$53.27 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 3.4982639 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$119,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,912. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,828.20.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.