AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Set at C$53.00 by Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) has been given a C$53.00 price objective by stock analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AirBoss of America stock traded down C$3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 492,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,775. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

