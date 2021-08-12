AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Set at C$53.00 by Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) has been given a C$53.00 price objective by stock analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
AirBoss of America stock traded down C$3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 492,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,775. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
