Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $362,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,021. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

