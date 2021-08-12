Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.92. 74,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,166. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

