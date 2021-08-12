Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 327,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.64. 504,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

