AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,363,336. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

