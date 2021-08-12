Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. 24,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,795. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

