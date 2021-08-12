Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.45.

BBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 1,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,210. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.