Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.48. 114,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,227. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bath & Body Works stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

