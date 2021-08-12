Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $243.29. 21,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

