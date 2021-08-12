Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015. Hydro One has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.