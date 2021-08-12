Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.91.

U stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.78. 312,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,268. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.61. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,170,626 shares of company stock worth $115,711,564.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 34,137 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,592.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Unity Software by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 525,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after buying an additional 394,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

