BitBall Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,466.41 or 0.99971716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

