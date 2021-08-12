Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%.

Shares of NAVB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,060. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

