Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%.
Shares of NAVB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,060. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.94.
In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.