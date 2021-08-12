Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Cap Reaches $48.93 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.20 or 0.00031921 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 74% against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $48.93 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00880029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00154170 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,582,680 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446,121 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

