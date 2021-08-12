Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.