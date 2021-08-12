Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.