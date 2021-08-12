Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.15. 28,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.78. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

