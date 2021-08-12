Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price at $59.00

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LSCC stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $59.33. 24,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,278. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,020,818. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

