Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 492,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,204,949. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 74.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

