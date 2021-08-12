Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TPC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $746.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $241,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 149.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.