Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 8,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.