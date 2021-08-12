Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

SII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE SII traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 12,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,167. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $938.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 89.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 133.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 185.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

