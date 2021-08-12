Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

