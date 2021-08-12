Moneywise Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 6,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

