Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 93,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 194,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Truist cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

