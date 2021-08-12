Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. 90,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.