Benchmark Increases Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $56.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 44,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $31.90.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
