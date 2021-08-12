Benchmark Increases Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $56.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 44,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $226,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $159,949,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,069,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

