Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 4,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,839 shares of company stock worth $727,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 800,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 120,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.