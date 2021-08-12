Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,849. Galecto has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $108.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

