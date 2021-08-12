Centrica’s (CPYYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Centrica stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.36.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

