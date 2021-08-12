Centrica’s (CPYYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.