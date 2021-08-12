Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $$3.73 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.