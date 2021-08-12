GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOCO. Truist lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.29.

GOCO traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 822,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.24. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

