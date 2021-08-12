Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,264. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

