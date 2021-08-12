Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 767 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,644. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

