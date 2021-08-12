The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 177,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

