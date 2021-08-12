Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.41.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.51 on Thursday, reaching $371.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,042. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $367.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

