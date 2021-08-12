Moneywise Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 81,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,279. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

