Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.66 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Avaya stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,372. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.30.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

