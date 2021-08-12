Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) PT at $14.70

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.97. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,275. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -34.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $42,953,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $65,387,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

