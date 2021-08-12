Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

IEA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 85,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,257. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

