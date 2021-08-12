Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $6.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

