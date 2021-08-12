ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ORIC has been the topic of several other research reports. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 9,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,958. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $704.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,778 shares of company stock worth $94,714.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

