ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.42

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 361571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at $691,788,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,332,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 41.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,612,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

